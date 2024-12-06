Japanese Actress Miho Nakayama Dies at 54

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama has died at her home in Tokyo, it was learned Friday. She was 54.

According to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, Nakayama was found sitting in the bathtub of her house in the Ebisu district in Shibuya Ward, with her upper body falling forward. A doctor who rushed to the scene confirmed her death on the spot.

Nakayama had plans to go to the western Japan city of Osaka on Friday morning for a concert. After she failed to contact staff by the time of an appointment, they visited her home, found the actress and called emergency services. The front door of her house was locked.

The last time an official of her office heard from her was around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

A native of Tokyo, Nakayama made her acting debut in 1985, appearing in many television dramas, including "Mama wa Idol!", and movies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]