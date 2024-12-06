JR East to Raise Fares by 7 Pct in March 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Friday that it has applied for government approval to raise its fares by 7.1 pct on average in March 2026 as it struggles with higher costs and seeks to increase investment in railway safety measures.

The company plans to raise standard fares by 7.8 pct, commuter passes by 12 pct and student commuter passes by 4.9 pct. The base fare for the Yamanote Line in central Tokyo will rise from 150 yen to 160 yen.

It is JR East’s first full-fledged fare hike since its founding in 1987 through the breakup and privatization of the Japanese National Railways, other than when the consumption tax rate was raised.

JR East expects the higher fares to push up revenues by 88.1 billion yen per year.

The company said that price rises are necessary to replace aging train cars and equipment, amid soaring materials costs. It also said that it needs to raise wages to secure personnel amid chronic labor shortages due to the country’s aging population.

