Ishiba Raises Most Funds among Japan Party Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, raised the most political funds among leaders of six of the country's major political parties in 2023, according to their political funds reports.

An LDP chief topped the rankings for the 10th year in a row. Still, Ishiba's 2023 political funds, at 53.66 million yen, were just a quarter of the 206.79 million yen collected by his immediate predecessor, Fumio Kishida, in 2022.

Of Ishiba's total, 29.44 million yen came from a fundraising party in Tokyo. He also received 10.11 million yen in donations from individuals and organizations.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, came in second, raising 52.94 million yen, including 20 million yen in donations from an individual and 10 million yen in subsidies from the party.

Tetsuo Saito, chief of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, ranked third, at 35.5 million yen, including 27.08 million yen from the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]