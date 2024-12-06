Ito-Yokado to Reduce Regular Employees by 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese supermarket chain Ito-Yokado Co. will reduce its number of regular employees by around 1,000, or nearly 20 pct of its workforce, by the end of February 2026, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Seven & i Holdings Co. unit will implement the reduction through personnel relocations and natural wastage, mainly by mandatory retirement, as part of its structural reforms.

Last year, Seven & i said that it would close 33 Ito-Yokado stores by the end of February 2026. Around 700 Ito-Yokado employees have applied for voluntary buyout packages.

Seven & i plans to sell a majority stake in York Holdings Co., which owns its supermarket and restaurant operations, including Ito-Yokado, in an effort to focus on its convenience store business.

Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. and U.S. investment fund Bain Capital are among contenders in the first round of bidding for York, which closed last month.

