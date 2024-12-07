Shimane N-Reactor Goes Back Online

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Chugoku Electric Power Co. restarted the No. 2 reactor at its Shimane nuclear power plant in western Japan for the first time in 13 years Saturday.

The reactor is the second boiling water reactor to be brought back online in Japan, after the No. 2 unit at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s Onagawa nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, since reactors of the same type were damaged in the March 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan.

Also, the Shimane No. 2 unit is the 14th reactor in the country to restart since new safety standards were established in 2013 following the triple meltdown accident at the Fukushima plant.

The Shimane plant in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, is Japan's only nuclear power plant located in a prefectural capital. Some 450,000 people live within a 30-kilometer radius of the plant.

The Shimane No. 2 unit was shut down for a routine inspection in January 2012. Chugoku Electric spent a total of about 900 billion yen to take safety measures, such as raising the breakwater by 4 meters to 15 meters and installing a gas turbine generator in case the external power supply fails.

