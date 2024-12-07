HondaJet Flies with Shareholders Aboard

Newsfrom Japan

Kunisaki, Oita Pref., Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. took shareholders on a sightseeing flight Saturday aboard its self-developed HondaJet small business aircraft.

After departing from Oita Airport in Kunisaki in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita, eight passengers, including the shareholders selected by lottery among 6,846 applicants for the shareholder benefit program and their families, enjoyed the 30-minute flight over Cape Sada in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, and the eastern part of Oita overlooking the Bungo Channel.

"It wasn't as bumpy as I thought. It was interesting, so I want to apply again next year," a 52-year-old male shareholder from Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, said after the flight.

This is the second time Honda has offered a sightseeing flight for its shareholders after last year. Those who have owned 100 or more shares of the company for at least three years were eligible to apply for the program aimed at encouraging long-term share ownership.

Honda is promoting experience-based shareholder benefits, also including factory tours. "We want to increase the number of individual investors who will become Honda fans," a Honda official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]