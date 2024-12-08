Hidankyo Members Leave Tokyo for Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A delegation of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport Sunday to collect its Nobel Peace Prize at Tuesday's award ceremony in Oslo, Norway.

During the ceremony, Nihon Hidankyo's three co-chairs, including Terumi Tanaka, a 92-year-old hibakusha atomic bomb survivor, will take the stage to receive medals and certificates, and Tanaka will give a speech.

The delegation to be entering Oslo consists of 30 people aged 32 to 92, including second- and third-generation hibakusha. Of the 30, 23 departed from Haneda Airport and will arrive in Oslo on Sunday night local time via Copenhagen, Denmark. Seven others will take different routes into Oslo.

"To continue what hibakusha have done, we need the support of the world," Tanaka told reporters before his departure.

He said he will explain in his speech Nihon Hidankyo's efforts of calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. He will also talk about what he wants younger generations to inherit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]