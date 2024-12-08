Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Return from Visit to Turkey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko returned to Tokyo on Sunday after their official visit to Turkey.

The couple arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Tuesday. The following day, the Crown Prince paid a courtesy call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Crown Princess met with the president's wife.

On Thursday, the couple attended a ceremony in Istanbul to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkey.

After visiting the Kaman-Kalehoyuk archaeological site in central Turkey, where the late Japanese Prince Mikasa participated in excavations, on Saturday, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess left for Japan.

END

