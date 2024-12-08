Ishiba Monitoring South Korean Political Situation Closely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday he wants to monitor the South Korean political situation with special and serious interest, after President Yoon Suk-yeol survived an impeachment motion over his temporary imposition of martial law.

Ishiba stressed that he would take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals staying in South Korea.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, the prime minister also said, "South Korea is an important neighbor for our country." He added that there is no change in the pursuit of close cooperation between Japan and South Korea, and between the two countries plus the United States.

