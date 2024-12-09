Renewables to Be Biggest Source in Japan’s FY ’40 Energy Mix

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Renewable energy sources are expected to be the biggest item in Japan’s planned energy mix for fiscal 2040 due out by year-end, sources have said.

The government will release soon the energy mix targets in a draft of the upcoming revision of its basic energy plan, which shows the direction of the country’s medium- to long-term energy policies.

Discussions on the revision are in the final stage. To realize a decarbonized society, the government is also expected to aim for a 20 pct share for nuclear energy in total power generation in fiscal 2040, the same as the current target for fiscal 2030.

In fiscal 2023 through March this year, thermal power generation, including with liquified natural gas, represented nearly 70 pct of the total power production, followed by 22.9 pct for renewable energy and 8.5 pct for nuclear power.

Electricity demand is expected to soar, driven by an increase in power-hungry data centers. To tackle this, stable supplies of energy and reduction in carbon dioxide emissions are becoming even more important.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]