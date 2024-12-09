Empress Masako Turns 61, Thinking of Disaster-Hit People in Noto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Empress Masako turned 61 on Monday as she thinks of people affected by disasters including the Jan. 1 major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan.

“The beginning of this year was deeply painful” with the Noto Peninsula earthquake, Empress Masako said in a written comment released by the Imperial Household Agency, expressing her condolences to disaster victims in Noto and other areas, as well as her concerns about afflicted people.

The Empress visited the Noto region with Emperor Naruhito in March and again in April. Noto is also a place of memories for the Empress where she visited with her friends when she was a student.

“It is heartbreaking to witness many people enduring significant hardships,” she wrote.

Noting that January next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in western Japan, Empress Masako wrote, “I believe it’s important to think about disaster prevention and mitigation and make related preparations.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]