High Court Ruling Shocks Bear Hunters in Hokkaido

Sapporo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Bear hunters in Hokkaido, northern Japan, have been shocked by a recent high court ruling that upheld the Hokkaido prefectural government’s decision to revoke the shot gun license of a local hunter.

In making the decision, the prefectural government said that there had been a risk of bullets hitting five nearby buildings while culling a brown bear at the request of a local municipality.

The 75-year-old hunter, head of the Sunagawa branch of the Hokkaido hunters’ association, filed a lawsuit to overturn the decision, and Sapporo District Court ruled in his favor, finding that the decision was illegal.

In October, however, Sapporo High Court reversed the lower court ruling, acknowledging the risk pointed out by the prefectural government.

He appealed the high court ruling, claiming that it was a “wrong decision that will affect the entire hunting community.”

