Japan Expects Better Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government hopes that the collapse of dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime will help improve the humanitarian situation in Syria, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

Japan will keep on making efforts for peace and stability in Syria in cooperation with its Group of Seven colleagues and other members of the international community while closely watching further developments in and related to the Middle Eastern country, Hayashi told a press conference.

He also said the government has not yet confirmed damage inflicted on Japanese citizens in Syria, who have been urged by the Foreign Ministry to leave the country immediately.

"We will do everything we can to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, with a high sense of tension," Hayashi stressed.

