FOCUS: Unstable Global Situation Reduces NPT Regime to Mere Shell

Seoul/Istanbul/Berlin, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--While Japan's Nihon Hidankyo has won this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the feat came at a time when the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, or NPT, framework, which has been at the center of the world's efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and promote disarmament, has lost its substance.

Nihon Hidankyo, formally called the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, which has advocated for a world without nuclear weapons, was picked as the recipient of the peace prize in October and awarded it at a ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday.

Some countries are moving to acquire nuclear weapons in an attempt to either maintain their dictatorship regimes or to strengthen deterrence against a backdrop of the increasingly uncertain global situation amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine and growing conflicts in the Middle East.

North Korea has strengthened its military cooperation with Russia to advance its nuclear and missile development. Iran has stockpiled highly enriched uranium, a material for nuclear weapons, amid heightened tensions with Israel, a de facto nuclear state.

The United States, Russia and China, which are all nuclear powers and three of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, are going against the moves of nuclear disarmament.

