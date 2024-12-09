Ishiba Positive about Undercover Investigations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his intention Monday to examine effective investigative techniques including allowing detectives to go undercover against "dark part-time jobs" like robberies that have successively happened recently in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures.

"It's extremely important to seamlessly consider (investigative) methods to cope with changes in criminal circumstances," Ishiba told a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

He highlighted the fact that crime rings are now using highly confidential messaging apps to recruit those who undertake violent robberies.

Stressing that dark part-time jobs are "totally impermissible," Ishiba vowed to conduct cyber patrol utilizing artificial intelligence and ask social media platforms to delete posts related to such jobs.

