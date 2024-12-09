IPOs in Japan Expected to Total 134 in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of initial public offerings in Japan is expected to total 134 in 2024, up 10 from the previous year, as a robust domestic stock market encourages companies to raise funds, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said Monday.

The 2024 total would be the second highest in the past 10 years, after the 2021 total.

IPOs with a market capitalization of 100 billion yen or more on a first-quotation basis are expected to account for six of the 2024 total. Tokyo Metro Co. posted 947 billion yen when it listed in October, the highest since major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. recorded about 7 trillion yen in 2018. Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., set to go public on Dec. 18, is expected to log about 780 billion yen.

The number of newly listed companies is expected to reach 65 on the TSE’s Growth section for startups, 13 on the Standard section for midsize companies, and four on the Prime section for global companies.

Meanwhile, a record 50 companies made their debut on the Tokyo Pro Market for institutional and other professional investors. “The presence of the professional market has become increasingly known in society, and there have been moves to use it as a step before listing on the general market,” a TSE official said.

