Kioxia Sets IPO Price at 1,455 Yen

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Monday that it will sell shares at 1,455 yen apiece for its initial public offering next week.

The company will list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section on Dec. 18. Based on the IPO price, Kioxia’s market capitalization is estimated at about 784 billion yen.

Kioxia earlier this month said that its expected IPO price range was from 1,390 yen to 1,520 yen.

The company said on Monday that it has set the IPO price after comprehensive consideration of the stock market environment and the risk of price fluctuations until the stock listing.

After the IPO, U.S. investment firm Bain Capital and Toshiba Corp. will sell part of their holdings of Kioxia.

