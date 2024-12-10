Hidankyo Leader Meets World Press on Eve of Nobel Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Oslo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A leader of the Japanese hibakusha group Nihon Hidankyo, the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner, spoke to the world's press on Monday, the day before the award ceremony in Oslo.

"I want to tell young people with all my strength that humanity and nuclear weapons cannot coexist," Terumi Tanaka, 92, co-chair of the group, also known as the the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, said at a press conference at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

The press conference was crowded with nearly 100 journalists from Japanese and other news organizations. At the beginning of the press conference, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, appreciated Tanaka for his continued testimony and campaign to create the "nuclear taboo."

"Since I experienced what happens if a nuclear weapon is used, I have continued to warn against using it," Tanaka said. "We have grown old and will disappear one day," he continued. "It is necessary for young people around the world to work to resist the current nuclear situation."

Tanaka pointed out that the use of nuclear weapons is talked about lightly today. "You definitely cannot protect life with nuclear weapons," he stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]