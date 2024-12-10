Nippon Steel Rebuts Labor Worries in Letter to U.S. Steel Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. has countered arguments made by the United Steelworkers, or USW, labor union over its plan to acquire United States Steel Corp. in a letter addressed to U.S. Steel's employees.

"We have been working so hard to satisfy any legitimate concerns of the USW," Nippon Steel said in the letter disclosed Monday. "We want you to have the facts, so you can assess the best future for U.S. Steel."

According to the letter, USW claims that Nippon Steel would transfer production from current blast furnace facilities to U.S. Steel unit Big River Steel, which has an electric furnace. The Japanese company responded that it will operate current facilities "well into the future."

On USW's worries that Nippon Steel may revoke all of its proposals made to win union support, the company said, "The claim that our commitments are not enforceable is simply false."

