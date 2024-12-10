Japan's Parliament Begins Debates on Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Tuesday began debates on a proposed fresh revision of the political funds control law over a slush funds scandal that involved the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The debates started at the Political Reform Special Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

Ahead of the discussions, Komeito, the LDP's partner in the ruling coalition, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People jointly submitted to the Lower House a bill to establish a third-party organization to monitor political funds.

In a separate move, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the smaller opposition Social Democratic Party submitted legislation aimed at increasing the transparency of political funds.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the LDP's president, hopes to realize the fresh amendment of the political funds control law by year-end to put an end to the party's money scandal.

