Japanese Freelance Announcer Tomoaki Ogura Dies at 77

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese freelance television announcer Tomoaki Ogura, who served as host of a popular morning show for 22 years, died of bladder cancer at his home in Tokyo on Monday, his talent agency said Tuesday. He was 77.

Born in the northeastern city of Akita, Ogura joined then Television Tokyo Channel 12 Ltd., now TV Tokyo Corp., as an announcer after graduating from university and turned freelance in 1976.

Ogura became famous for his unique narration style featuring his trademark high-pitched voice in Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.'s quiz show "Sekai Marugoto How Much," which was launched in 1983.

He took the role of presenter of Fuji Television Network Inc.'s morning show "Tokudane!" from 1999 to 2021, gaining popularity for his frank comments. He was also well-versed in sports and reported on Olympic Games from the venues.

Ogura engaged in activities such as giving lectures on his treatment experience for diabetes, a condition he developed in his 30s.

