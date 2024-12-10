Ex-Chief Osaka Prosecutor to Change Guilty Plea over Rape

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Kentaro Kitagawa, former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office, will plead not guilty of raping a female prosecutor while in office in September 2018, his lawyer said Tuesday.

During his first trial hearing in October, Kitagawa, 65, said he would not contest the allegation, expressing deep remorse over having caused serious harm on the victim.

The about-face came after the woman filed criminal complaints against Kitagawa's another team member over the leak of investigative information to his side before arrest and the entire prosecutors office came under public scrutiny, the defense lawyer told a press conference.

The former chief Osaka prosecutor will deny criminal intent in future hearings because he believed there was consent, the lawyer said, adding that Kitagawa initially rejected the lawyer's advice that he plead not guilty in order to avoid causing trouble.

According to the indictment, Kitagawa sexually assaulted the drunk subordinate at his then official residence in the city of Osaka between late night on Sept. 12, 2018, and the early hours of the following day.

