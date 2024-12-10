Japan's Hibakusha Group Receives Nobel Peace Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, received the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize at an award ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Tuesday.

The Nobel Peace Prize medal and diploma were presented to three hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, including Terumi Tanaka, 92, co-chair of the group.

Nihon Hidankyo became the second Japanese recipient of the Peace Prize after the late Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1974. The latest milestone is expected to add momentum to efforts to abolish nuclear weapons.

The ceremony was held at Oslo City Hall and attended by a delegation from Nihon Hidankyo, including children and grandchildren of hibakusha.

Tanaka delivered a speech at the ceremony, describing how he was exposed to radiation from the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, on Aug. 9, 1945. He also outlined Nihon Hidankyo's 68-year journey toward nuclear abolition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]