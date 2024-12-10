Japan, Finland Leaders Agree to Boost Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his visiting Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, agreed Tuesday to advance their countries' security cooperation after Finland joined NATO in April last year.

At their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders welcomed the start of Japan-Finland negotiations to conclude a treaty on the transfer of defense equipment and technology.

Ishiba said that the current very difficult international situation further strengthens relations between the two countries.

Orpo said that his country aims to deepen its ties with Japan as an important like-minded partner.

Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they shared the position that unilateral attempts to change the status quo cannot be tolerated, while expressing deep concern over the progress of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, such as the deployment of North Korean troops.

