Honda's "Super Cub" Moped in Hot Demand before End of Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The 50 cc version of Honda Motor Co.'s "Super Cub" motorcycle has been attracting strong demand since the maker's announcement that Super Cub 50 production will end by autumn next year.

It will be unprofitable to make the smallest Super Cub model meet stricter emission regulations scheduled to take effect in November 2025, Honda said.

After announcing last month that the Super Cub 50 Final Edition, set to be released on Thursday, would be the company's last 50 cc moped, called "genchari" in Japan, orders for the model amounted to around 11,000 units, nearly six times the initially projected sales of 2,000 units.

The Super Cub 50 Hello Kitty special edition, to be launched simultaneously to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Sanrio Co. mascot, was also flooded with orders, totaling some 5,800 units, almost 20 times the planned 300 units.

Honda says it will meet all orders for the two models.

