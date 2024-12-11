USJ Opens New “Donkey Kong Country” Zone

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Theme park Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka opened the new “Donkey Kong Country” zone, based on Nintendo Co.'s Donkey Kong video game series Wednesday.

It is USJ’s first new zone since Super Nintendo World opened in March 2021.

Visitors can enjoy rides on mine carts from the game series, racing through the jungle while getting splashed with water.

Donkey Kong Country also offers a space to taste original sweets and a game to play the conga drums in threes to get rhinoceros character Rambi from the game series to show up.

USJ LLC, the operator of the theme park, expanded Super Nintendo World 1.7-fold to build Donkey Kong Country there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]