Japan GSDF Grounds Osprey Fleet after U.S. Suspension

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force said Tuesday that it will suspend flights of its fleet of V-22 Osprey transport aircraft for the time being, after the U.S. military temporarily halted flights of its own V-22 fleet.

The GSDF said that it has been notified of the suspension by the United States, and that it will give top priority to ensuring safety until further details are shared.

The GSDF will pause flights of its V-22 Ospreys, temporarily deployed at Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, except for duties such as a deployment in a large-scale disaster.

U.S. media reported Monday that the U.S. military has suspended flights of its V-22 Osprey fleet to determine if additional safety measures are necessary after a near crash at a U.S. air base in New Mexico in November.

The November accident is believed to have been potentially caused by weakened metal components.

