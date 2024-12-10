Tokyo Retains 3rd Place in Global City Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo remained in third place in global city rankings released by a Japanese think tank on Tuesday, retaining the spot for the ninth consecutive year.

The Japanese capital fell behind London and New York, which came first and second, respectively, in the 2024 Global Power City Index rankings by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies.

The top five cities remained unchanged from last year, with Paris and Singapore in fourth and fifth place.

The annual rankings comprehensively evaluate major 48 cities in the world, using a total of 70 indicators in six categories: culture and exchange, economy, research and development, livability, environment, and accessibility.

Tokyo’s total score increased from last year, narrowing the gap with New York. Reflecting an increase in the number of visitors from abroad thanks to a weaker yen, it rose to third place in culture and exchange. Meanwhile, it remained in 10th place for economy, due to relatively low wages and sluggish consumption amid the weaker yen and inflation.

