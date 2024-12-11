BOJ Tankan Likely to Show Weaker Biz Sentiment in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey for December, due out Friday, is expected to show slightly weaker business sentiment among both major manufacturers and nonmanufacturers, according to forecasts by think tanks.

A slowdown in foreign economies, especially those of China and Europe, and the growing trend to spend less amid inflation are weighing on sentiment, the 11 research institutes suggested.

According to their average estimate, the headline diffusion index for large manufacturers' current sentiment will stand at plus 12, down 1 point from the previous September tankan reading.

While sentiment among automakers is seen improving thanks to an easing of supply constraints caused by testing fraud scandals, steel and other metal makers are believed to be struggling with sluggish demand from China.

"Exports lack momentum, pushing down business sentiment," Japan Research Institute Ltd. said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]