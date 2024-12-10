Japan, U.S., Philippines Hold 1st Trilateral Maritime Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and the Philippines held their first maritime talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, affirming a policy of opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the South China Sea, where China is increasing its hegemonic moves.

The meeting was chaired by Ryo Nakamura, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, and attended by Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior director of the U.S. National Security Council, and Maria Theresa Lazaro, undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

Officials from Japan's National Security Secretariat and Defense Ministry, as well as the Japan Coast Guard, also participated.

The three countries decided that the next meeting will be hosted by the Philippines, as proposed by the Southeast Asian country.

In the South China Sea, the Philippines and China are in a fierce dispute over territorial rights. At Tuesday's meeting, Japan and the United States reiterated their support for a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that rejected China's territorial claims.

