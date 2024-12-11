JR East to Drastically Expand Suica Card Functions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, has announced plans to drastically expand the functions of its Suica smart transit card, including its smartphone app version.

Within the next decade, the railway operator will introduce a system enabling Suica users to pass through ticket gates without placing their cards or smartphones on card readers, according the announcement Tuesday.

It will also launch a subscription service at a fixed monthly fee that offers discounts on railway fares and will enhance Suica’s financial settlement functions to make it easier to buy expensive goods.

The so-called touchless boarding system will utilize the location information sent from the Suica smartphone app to determine whether app users have entered ticket gates. Eliminating the need to place cards or smartphones on card readers is seen improving convenience for passengers with children and those carrying lots of luggage.

Suica holders will also be able to use their cards for local government services, such as receiving benefits, by linking their cards with their My Number personal identification cards.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]