Nippon Life to Acquire Resolution Life

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. plans to acquire U.S. life insurer Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd., it was learned Tuesday.

The Japanese company plans to make Resolution Life a wholly owned subsidiary in the second half of fiscal 2025 at the earliest in a deal estimated at about 8.2 billion dollars, informed sources said. The deal is expected to become the largest acquisition case in Japan’s insurance industry.

Nippon Life aims to diversify its revenue base at a time when the domestic life insurance market is shrinking due chiefly to depopulation.

The company has invested in Resolution Life, which purchases insurance policies in countries including the United States and Australia, in stages since 2019, making it an equity-method affiliate in October 2023, and currently owns a stake of about 23 pct in it.

Nippon Life, which has invested a total of some 220 billion yen in Resolution Life, will gain more shares from a U.S. investment fund and others by additionally spending 8.2 billion dollars.

