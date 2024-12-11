LDP, Komeito Propose Tax Threshold Hike to 1.3 M. Yen for Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc on Wednesday proposed raising the upper limit on annual income of university and other students working part-time jobs eligible for a special tax deduction program for dependent family members to 1.3 million yen from the current 1.03 million yen.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, made the proposal at a meeting among heads of the tax panels of the two parties plus the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The ruling parties suggested that the change should take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, noting that a certain period of time will be needed for related administrative procedures.

Unhappy with the proposal, the DPFP urged the coalition to raise the ceiling to 1.5 million yen and introduce the new threshold at the start of 2025.

The deduction program is designed to reduce tax burdens on parents with children aged 19-22. Specifically, the income tax of parents is currently imposed after 630,000 yen is deducted from their annual income if their children's annual income from part-time jobs stands at or below 1.03 million yen.

