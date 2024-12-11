Biden to Block Nippon Steel's Buyout of U.S. Steel: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to block Nippon Steel Corp.'s proposed buyout of United States Steel Corp., a media report said Tuesday.

The Biden administration intends to thwart the acquisition on national security concerns, and Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel may respond with legal action, according to Bloomberg.

Nippon Steel's buyout plan is undergoing a security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, whose deadline is the end of this month. According to the report, some in the CFIUS believe the takeover poses a security risk.

The Japanese steelmaker said in a statement that its plan to buy U.S. Steel is the best path and signaled that it is willing to take the issue to court.

A White House official said that the administration has yet to receive a recommendation from the CFIUS but added that Biden believes U.S. Steel should be owned and operated domestically.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]