Citizens Laud Hidankyo's Nobel Win with "No More Hibakusha" Chant

Oslo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Citizens in Oslo celebrated Nihon Hidankyo's Nobel Peace Prize win Tuesday evening with chants of "no more hibakusha" in a march in the Norwegian capital.

The citizens took to the streets after sunset with torches in hand, carrying banners expressing opposition to nuclear weapons in Norwegian. Members of the Hidankyo delegation joined the march, holding photographs of deceased hibakusha atomic bomb victims who had campaigned with them.

Around 7 p.m., the three co-chairs of Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, appeared on the balcony of the hotel where they were staying, to greet citizens who had gathered.

The crowd cheered and applauded, repeating, "No more hibakusha, no more war." The three responded with smiles and by waving hands.

"I feel our responsibility has become heavier," co-chair Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, said after returning to the hotel from the prize award ceremony from 1 p.m. "We want to have many opportunities to pass on the movement to young people."

