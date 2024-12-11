Japan CDP Proposes Amendment to Govt's FY 2024 Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted to parliament Wednesday an amendment to the government's draft fiscal 2024 supplementary budget.

The proposal, submitted to the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, seeks to increase funds for the reconstruction and revitalization of areas affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake and cut spending for some funds.

Later on Wednesday, Budget Committee board members decided to have the CDP explain the amendment on Thursday and to deliberate the proposal along with the government's budget bill.

The ruling pair of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito aims to pass the draft supplementary budget through the Lower House on Thursday. They hope to set within Wednesday the schedule for the Budget Committee's voting on the draft budget.

The government draft features 13,943.3 billion yen in general-account spending.

