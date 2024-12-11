Nippon Life Announces 8.2-B.-Dollar Resolution Life Buyout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. said Wednesday that it will acquire U.S. life insurer Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd. for roughly 8.2 billion dollars, making it the largest ever acquisition in Japan's insurance industry including nonlife insurers.

The Japanese firm will increase its stake in Resolution Life from the current 23 pct to make it a wholly owned subsidiary in the second half of 2025.

Nippon Life aims to strengthen its revenue base by expanding operations in foreign countries including the United States, where business is expected to grow steadily, at a time when the domestic life insurance market is shrinking due to population decline.

Resolution Life purchases existing insurance policies from other insurance firms in the United States, Britain and Australia, and makes profits from asset management. Nippon Life has invested in the firm in stages since 2019.

The latest move involves buying all remaining shares in Resolution Life from a U.S. investment fund and other stakeholders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]