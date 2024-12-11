LDP, Komeito, DPFP Reach Deal to Pass Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition and the opposition Democratic Party for the People reached a deal Wednesday to ensure the passage of the government's supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2024 during the ongoing extraordinary Diet session.

The deal calls for raising the minimum annual taxable income from the current 1.03 million yen, starting next year and targeting 1.78 million yen, and abolishing the extra gasoline tax rate, both proposed by the DPFP.

The deal came at the day's meeting of LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and his Komeito and DPFP counterparts, Makoto Nishida and Kazuya Shinba, respectively.

Following the deal, Shinba said that the DPFP will vote for the supplementary budget bill. The ruling coalition currently lacks a majority in the House of Representatives.

"They accepted most of our proposals. We appreciate it," Shinba told reporters after the meeting.

