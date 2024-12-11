Japanese Prince Hisahito to Enter University of Tsukuba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is set to enter the University of Tsukuba next April, informed sources said Wednesday.

A third-year student at the national university's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo, the 18-year-old prince took an entrance examination by school recommendation in November and passed, according to the sources.

Prince Hisahito, second in line to the throne, is interested in insects and other creatures from his early childhood.

He wrote a paper on dragonflies in the Akasaka Estate, where he lives, and in the Imperial Palace. He participated in an international conference on entomology in August.

The prince was studying hard to enter the university in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, where he would be able to learn natural history, including insects and their habitats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]