Nuke Disarmament Forum Held to Honor Hidankyo's Nobel Win

Newsfrom Japan

Oslo, Norway, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--A forum on nuclear disarmament was held Wednesday at the University of Oslo in Norway in commemoration of this year's Nobel Peace Prize won by the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo.

Two hibakusha from the bombed cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki joined past peace prize recipients in the panel discussion, speaking about their experiences of suffering the bombing and calling on the world to take action for a world without nukes.

In the forum, titled "Nukes-How to counter the threat," Keiko Ogura, 87, an interpreter from Hiroshima, and Masao Tomonaga, 81, honorary head of Japanese Red Cross Nagasaki Genbaku Hospital, spoke as representatives of hibakusha. Ogura has continued to testify in English about her experience of the atomic bomb, while Tomonaga has been involved in medical care for hibakusha as a doctor for many years.

Ogura recounted that when the bomb destroyed houses, her surroundings were dark and she could not hear anything. Survivors of the bombing died when they drank water, she said, adding that she kept blaming herself for their deaths.

"Before I die, (I) want to see this planet without any nuclear weapons," she said. "We can make it."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]