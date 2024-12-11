Ishiba Willing to Meet with Members of Nobel Winner Hidankyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday expressed his willingness to meet with members of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, which received this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

"I feel nothing but gratitude for their efforts to inform the world about the misery of nuclear weapons and to spread their wishes for peace," Ishiba said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

At the award ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Tuesday, Terumi Tanaka, 92, co-chair of the group, called for the abolition of nuclear weapons and urged the Japanese government to compensate atomic bomb victims.

Referring to this, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference on Wednesday that there is no contradiction between working toward a world without nuclear weapons and relying on the extended nuclear deterrence of the United States.

Hayashi noted that the lack of state compensation for atomic bomb victims is the same as for other war victims.

