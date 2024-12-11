LDP in Tokyo Assembly Suspected of Failing to Report Some Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The group of Tokyo metropolitan assembly members from the Liberal Democratic Party is suspected of failing to report some of its income from sales of fundraising event tickets, it was learned Wednesday.

The LDP group, comprising 30 metropolitan assembly members, the largest force in the assembly, is investigating the matter, according to its secretary-general, Daisuke Komatsu. “We are taking it seriously,” he told reporters.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office received a complaint in January this year that the LDP group had failed to report more than 200,000 yen in ticket income, and has since interviewed LDP officials and others.

A similar scandal has rocked the LDP in national politics.

