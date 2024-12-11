Japanese Auto Unions to Seek Pay-Scale Hikes of 12,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions said Wednesday that it plans to seek monthly pay-scale hikes of 12,000 yen in next year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

It will be the first time in seven years for the umbrella body for labor unions at automakers and suppliers to set a specific pay hike target.

Since 2019, the labor group has refrained from setting specific wage increase targets to make it easier for smaller member unions to demand higher wage raises than larger ones.

But it concluded that wage gaps between big and smaller companies widened as a result. Setting a specific target will allow smaller unions to use it as a leverage in their negotiations with management, the group said.

"We're at an extremely important turning point to maintain the trend of wage increases. We will support small and midsize companies," Akihiro Kaneko, president of the group, told a news conference. It has 784,000 members.

