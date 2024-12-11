Nissan to Replace CFO Ma with Americas Chief Papin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will replace Chief Financial Officer Stephen Ma with Jeremie Papin, currently chair of the Americas, effective on Jan. 1.

Ma will become head of the Japanese automaker’s China operations. Christian Meunier, former Jeep CEO, will succeed Papin as Americas chair.

The company will also replace chiefs of its Japan and Southeast Asian operations.

The reshuffle is designed to enable Nissan to respond quickly to changes in the business environment as the company struggles with sluggish vehicle sales in the key North American and Chinese markets.

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida will stay in his current post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]