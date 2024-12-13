"Kodomo Shokudo" Kids' Cafeterias Top 10,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of "kodomo shokudo" cafeterias providing meals mainly to needy children for free or at low prices in Japan surpassed 10,000 for the first time, a survey by a nonprofit organization has shown.

The figure for fiscal 2024 increased by 1,734 from the previous year to 10,866, according to the survey by Musubie, the Tokyo-based NPO supporting kodomo shokudo cafeterias across nationwide, announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rising prices present obstacles to some kodomo shokudo operations, Musubie said.

The increase in kodomo shokudo cafeterias reflected policy efforts by central and local governments to create comfortable places for children other than homes and schools, as well as growing moves by companies to operate such cafeterias.

"I want to celebrate the situation where people opening and supporting kodomo shokudo abound across the country," Musubie leader Makoto Yuasa told a news conference Wednesday.

