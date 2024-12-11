Nihon Hidankyo "Strongly Encouraged" by Norway's Resolve

Newsfrom Japan

Oslo, Norway, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Three co-chairs of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo on Wednesday, the day after the Japanese hibakusha group received the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

"I was strongly encouraged by the prime minister's determination that his country must work for nuclear abolition," Terumi Tanaka, 92, one of the three, said at a joint press conference after the closed-door meeting.

Congratulating Nihon Hidankyo on winning the prize, Store said that it is important to listen to the testimonies of hibakusha to learn what kind of scenes and smells they experienced.

He stressed the need to maintain the "nuclear taboo," saying that nuclear weapons must never be used and that nuclear disarmament must be put back on the international agenda.

The Norwegian leader added that his country supports the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but as a NATO member, it cannot join the treaty now. Still, he said, the country will work for nuclear disarmament where possible.

