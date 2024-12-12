Hibakusha Share Experiences with Oslo High School Students

Newsfrom Japan

Oslo, Norway, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Hibakusha atomic bomb survivors from the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, visited a high school in Oslo on Wednesday to share their experiences with students.

Three Nihon Hidankyo members including Jiro Hamasumi, 78, assistant secretary-general, and Teruko Yokoyama, 83, another senior member, called on some 200 students learning sociology and other subjects at Kuben Upper Secondary School in the Norwegian capital to think about peace.

Yokoyama, who experienced the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, spoke about her younger sister, who was exposed to radiation from the bomb at a young age and had to be hospitalized repeatedly, making her all but unable to attend school during her 44-year life.

She told students she wanted them to know that damage caused by an atomic bomb destroys a person's entire life, emphasizing that people can decide how to live their lives only in a peaceful world.

Hamasumi talked about how he was exposed to radiation when he was in his mother's womb in Hiroshima, western Japan, and how he lost his father, who was near the center of the blast.

