"Kin" Chosen as Kanji of 2024

Kyoto, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--"Kin," meaning gold or money, was picked Thursday as the kanji character to represent events in Japan in 2024.

This year, Japanese athletes earned a sizeable number of gold medals at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was rocked by an off-the-book money scandal, and the "Sado Island Gold Mines" were added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The kanji of the year, which received the most votes in a poll conducted by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation by mail and online from November, was calligraphed in an event at Kiyomizu-dera, a famous Buddhist temple in Kyoto, by Chief Priest Seihan Mori the same day.

Kin garnered 12,148 of 221,971 votes cast in the 30th poll to become a fifth-time winner. It also reflects the issuance of new bank notes, price spikes and a series of "dark part-time job" robberies.

"Japanese people's thoughts seem to be concentrated in the character," Mori said.

