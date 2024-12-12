Suntory Holdings Names Veep Torii as President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Suntory Holdings Ltd. said Thursday that Nobuhiro Torii, executive vice president of the Japanese beverage giant, will be promoted to its new president.

Incumbent President Takeshi Niinami will assume the post of chairman with the right to represent the company.

The appointments were decided in an extraordinary board meeting held the same day.

Torii, 58, will take the post after a shareholders meeting on March 25 next year.

He will be the first president from the firm's founding family since Nobutada Saji, 79, who served in the post in 2001-2014 and is now chairman of Suntory Holdings. This is the first change in its presidency in 10 and a half years. Saji will remain in his position and also serve as chairman of the board of directors.

