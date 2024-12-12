Sake Stakeholder Summit Held in Washington

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Sake Stakeholder Summit was held in Washington on Wednesday, bringing together people involved in the brewing, distribution and retail of Japanese sake in North America.

Building on the recent addition of traditional Japanese sake brewing techniques to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, participants exchanged views, including on ways to expand sake distribution channels in the United States and related challenges.

The event was jointly hosted by the Japanese Embassy in the United States and the Sake Brewers Association of North America, or SBANA.

SBANA President Weston Konishi said that sake is becoming increasingly popular, especially among young people who have a strong interest in tradition and careful production.

"I think that sake is actually a world-class beverage," Konishi said, adding that the UNESCO heritage listing has further enhanced its reputation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]